Conservative Hispanic Publication Calls for Mayorkas' Immediate Impeachment

In an editorial Monday, the conservative Hispanic news outlet "El American" called for the immediate impeachment of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his failure to handle the situation at the southern border.

"It is therefore with no pleasure that this outlet should call for the impeachment of one of the most powerful Hispanic leaders in the country, albeit in a Democratic administration," the editorial Monday said. "Yet the failings of the incumbent Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, are so immense that they must no longer be ignored."

The conservative digital publication said while it supports promoting Hispanics to positions of power, Mayorkas has shown "gross incompetence and disdain for protecting America's southern border" since his 2021 appointment to the post.

"The facts speak for themselves," the editorial reads. "More than 3.1 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection since [President Joe] Biden took office and more than 800,000 have evaded capture, considerably more than the number of detentions during the entire [Donald] Trump presidency. Meanwhile, the some two million illegal crossings in 2021 represents a record high, more than five times the number that crossed in the previous year."

The editorial also pointed out the 1,000 reported illegal migrant deaths in the border region, including 53 migrants discovered dead from heat exposure in a truck without air conditioning and operated by human traffickers.

"Violent Mexican cartels weaponize illegal immigration as a diversionary tactic to transport thousands of kilos of drugs across the border, netting them tens of millions in profits," the editorial continued. "This has contributed to the ongoing opioid epidemic, with at least 108,000 Americans killed by overdoses in 2021. To put that number in perspective, it is the same as the entire population of Green Bay, Wisconsin dying due to substance abuse."

The publication said that Biden and Mayorkas are not showing any signs of taking action to stop the "humanitarian crisis," and Mayorkas continues to "brush off" calls by Republicans in Congress to impeach him for "betraying his oath of office."

"Although Biden must share the blame for this tragedy, the buck stops with the leadership of the DHS. Republicans may move to Impeach Mayorkas should they take back control of Congress later this year, but that wait is too long," the editorial concludes. "The onus is now on Congress to move against this cynical, incompetent, and dishonest political actor."