Prosecutor Receives Sheriff's Report 1 Year After Death on 'Rust' Set

The Santa Fe prosecutor handling the fatal on-set shooting of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins is now preparing to decide whether to prosecute Alec Baldwin after receiving the sheriff's report.

The now infamous actor was holding the firearm when it fired upon Hutchins on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin vehemently claims he never pulled the trigger.

Police have been investigating the incident and have now turned over the final report to District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies.

Her office released a statement saying, "The district attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.

"As with all cases that the district attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico and pursuing justice."

Baldwin faced backlash last week for posting on Instagram a tribute to Hutchins on the anniversary of her death. He captioned a photo of her behind the camera. It read, "One year ago today."

It's been a year of investigation, with several civil suits filed, including one by Hutchins' widower against Baldwin and the production team.

He resolved the dispute, settling for an undisclosed amount.

Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who Baldwin asserts did not check the weapon properly, and assistant director Dave Halls are listed in the civil suits.

Before Hutchins' death, many of the film's crew walked off set due to the poor conditions and pay.

Baldwin not only starred in the film but was also the producer.

On the anniversary of the incident, the DA warned everyone involved.

"On the anniversary of the tragedy on the "Rust" film set in Santa Fe County, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis remains committed to pursuing justice for the victims and getting answers for the community.

"As soon as the district attorney receives the full report from the Santa Fe County Sheriff, she and her team of professional attorneys and investigators will thoroughly review all the evidence and make a thoughtful decision about whether to bring charges against those involved.

"No one is above the law and every victim deserves justice."