Report: Decision On Charges in Deadly 'Rust' Shooting Coming Thursday

Report: Decision On Charges in Deadly 'Rust' Shooting Coming Thursday
Actor Alec Baldwin. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 January 2023 06:34 PM EST

Prosecutors in New Mexico said they will announce Thursday morning if any criminal charges will be filed in the case of the "Rust" movie set shooting that killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

"Regardless of the District Attorney's decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office's commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim's family," ABC News reported Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the office of the First Judicial District Attorney, saying in a statement Wednesday.

According to the report, Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce the decision at 9 a.m. local time.

Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie in October 2021 when the film's star, Alec Baldwin, accidentally discharged a pistol with a live round in the chamber.

The round struck Hutchins and injured the film's director Joel Souza, according to the report.

Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office investigators handed off their report to the district attorney in October 2022, ABC also reported at the time.

CNN reported earlier in October 2022 that the Hutchins family reached a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Baldwin and the movie's production company, putting out a statement calling the incident a "terrible accident."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Prosecutors in New Mexico said they will announce Thursday morning if any criminal charges will be filed in the case of the "Rust" movie set shooting that killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.
Newsmax Media, Inc.

