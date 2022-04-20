Alec Baldwin: Safety Report 'Exonerates' Me in Shooting of Cinematographer

Actor Alec Baldwin says a report issued by the New Mexico Occupational and Safety Bureau clears him of any wrongdoing in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was accidentally shot and killed by Baldwin in October 2021 on the set of the movie "Rust."

"We are grateful to the New Mexico Occupational and Safety Bureau for investigating this matter," the statement from Baldwin reads. "We appreciate that the report exonerates Mr. Baldwin by making clear that he believed the gun held only dummy rounds. Additionally, the report recognizes that Mr. Baldwin's authority on the production was limited to approving script changes and creative casting."

"Mr. Baldwin had no authority over the matters that were the subject of the Bureau's findings of violations, and we are pleased that the New Mexico officials have clarified these critical issues.

"We are confident that the individuals identified in the report will be held accountable for this tragedy."

The producers of the film were fined the maximum $136,793 and strongly criticized by authorities for showing "plain indifference to recognized hazards associated with the use of firearms on set."

Baldwin was also a producer.

The report said Rust Movie Productions' management "knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety by failing to review work practices and take corrective action."

The company said it disagreed with the findings and would appeal.

New Mexico Environment Department cabinet secretary James Kenney said: "There were several management failures and more than sufficient evidence to suggest that if standard industry practices were followed, the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins and the serious injury to Joel Sousa would not have occurred.

"Through our investigation, we determined that Rust Productions' failures were both serious and willful."

He added: "The bottom line here is that it was the employer's obligation to follow national standards, and that did not happen on the set of Rust.

"While this concludes our OSHA [Occupational Safety and Health Administration] investigation into this matter, I understand law enforcement is continuing its criminal investigation.

"This was a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with the victim — a mother, a wife, an experienced cinematographer and a well-respected member of the film community. Today we continue to extend our thoughts and prayers to her loved ones.

"While I realize no fine can compensate for the loss of life, we are holding Rust Productions fully accountable."