'Rust' Armorer Spotted in Skelton Shirt Reading 'Made in the Shade'

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who's been charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins from the set of the movie, "Rust," has reportedly drawn the ire of the New York press — based on her selection of a "tasteless" T-shirt, after being spotted in public for the first time in roughly a year.

On Saturday, the New York Post suggested that Gutierrez-Reed, 25, was making a mockery of Hutchins' death by donning a T-shirt bearing the image of a skeleton lounging in a hammock in the desert, under the phrase of "Made in the Shade."

The Post then detailed Gutierrez-Reed's wardrobe when appearing before the cameras in Arizona: jeans, a black shoulder bag, and black sunglasses "as she returned from a shopping trip Friday, took out trash, and grabbed mail outside her home in Bullhead City."

In October 2021, Hutchins was fatally shot on the "Rust" set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the prop gun at the time, fired a live round, hitting Hutchins in the chest. The 42-year-old cinematographer died shortly after the incident.

On Jan. 31, New Mexico police charged both Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter. Each sentence carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, according to the Post.

In the recent video of Gutierrez-Reed walking around Arizona, the Post reports the armorer refused to answer media questions, other than saying she wasn't "doing good because of this [expletive]."

The Post also reports: Gutierrez-Reed has fresh tattoos on her right arm, and currently lives in a two-bedroom property near the Colorado River.

As Newsmax chronicled last week, the still-unfinished "Rust" movie plans to complete the principal photography in the coming months — with Baldwin still occupying the lead role.