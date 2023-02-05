×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alec baldwin | rust | movie | hannah gutierrez-reed | halyna hutchins | manslaughter

'Rust' Armorer Spotted in Skelton Shirt Reading 'Made in the Shade'

equipment truck arrives at the entrance of the movie set of rust
An equipment truck arrives at the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch where the film "Rust" was filming, on October 29, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 05 February 2023 02:12 PM EST

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who's been charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins from the set of the movie, "Rust," has reportedly drawn the ire of the New York press — based on her selection of a "tasteless" T-shirt, after being spotted in public for the first time in roughly a year.

On Saturday, the New York Post suggested that Gutierrez-Reed, 25, was making a mockery of Hutchins' death by donning a T-shirt bearing the image of a skeleton lounging in a hammock in the desert, under the phrase of "Made in the Shade."

The Post then detailed Gutierrez-Reed's wardrobe when appearing before the cameras in Arizona: jeans, a black shoulder bag, and black sunglasses "as she returned from a shopping trip Friday, took out trash, and grabbed mail outside her home in Bullhead City."

In October 2021, Hutchins was fatally shot on the "Rust" set at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who was holding the prop gun at the time, fired a live round, hitting Hutchins in the chest. The 42-year-old cinematographer died shortly after the incident.

On Jan. 31, New Mexico police charged both Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter. Each sentence carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, according to the Post.

In the recent video of Gutierrez-Reed walking around Arizona, the Post reports the armorer refused to answer media questions, other than saying she wasn't "doing good because of this [expletive]."

The Post also reports: Gutierrez-Reed has fresh tattoos on her right arm, and currently lives in a two-bedroom property near the Colorado River.

As Newsmax chronicled last week, the still-unfinished "Rust" movie plans to complete the principal photography in the coming months — with Baldwin still occupying the lead role.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed has reportedly drawn the ire of the New York press — based on her selection of a "tasteless" T-shirt, after being spotted in public for the first time in roughly a year.
alec baldwin, rust, movie, hannah gutierrez-reed, halyna hutchins, manslaughter
292
2023-12-05
Sunday, 05 February 2023 02:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved