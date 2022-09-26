New Mexico D.A: Alec Baldwin May Soon Be Charged in 'Rust' Shooting Death

New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has hinted that actor Alec Baldwin could be charged soon, regarding the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while they were on set for the movie, "Rust."

According to a funding request from the First Judicial District Court's office, which was obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin was listed as "one of the possible defendants;" and Carmack-Altwies is reportedly seeking $635,000 to prosecute persons pertaining to the case.

Within the funding request, Carmack-Altwies' office speculates the Hutchins-death case "could require up to 4 separate trials."

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico state board of finance has already approved more than $317,000 to the First Judicial District Court office.

Also, regarding the scope of the charges, the office reportedly said it's "certainly looking at all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code."

As part of the request, Carmack-Altwies reportedly added, "the reason for our emergency request is because we expect to receive the final report soon."

On the set of "Rust" last year, Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun at the 42-year-old Hutchins, who died shortly after incurring the gunshot wound.

As Newsmax chronicled in April, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released footage of the deadly incident, showing Baldwin's actions with the gun, while rehearsing with what appeared to be live ammunition.

The videos, which were released along with dozens of photographs, also included footage of Baldwin drawing a revolver and pointing it toward the camera twice.

The videos also provided body-camera footage from sheriff's deputies showing emergency responders arriving at the scene and treating Hutchins and the film's director, Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the incident.

The Wall Street Journal previously described Hutchins as lying quietly on the floor of the set's Old West church, while Souza was writhing in pain on the ground.

After the incident, crew members of "Rust" were reportedly told to stay out of the church, which had been deemed a crime scene.

Baldwin, 65, has maintained his innocence throughout the various investigations.

Last week, Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, welcomed a new daughter — the couple's seventh child together.