×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alec baldwin | rust | movie | gun | halyna hutchins

New Mexico D.A: Alec Baldwin May Soon Be Charged in 'Rust' Shooting Death

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 26 September 2022 06:32 PM EDT

New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has hinted that actor Alec Baldwin could be charged soon, regarding the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while they were on set for the movie, "Rust."

According to a funding request from the First Judicial District Court's office, which was obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican, Baldwin was listed as "one of the possible defendants;" and Carmack-Altwies is reportedly seeking $635,000 to prosecute persons pertaining to the case.

Within the funding request, Carmack-Altwies' office speculates the Hutchins-death case "could require up to 4 separate trials."

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico state board of finance has already approved more than $317,000 to the First Judicial District Court office.

Also, regarding the scope of the charges, the office reportedly said it's "certainly looking at all the homicide statutes and any gun statutes under New Mexico criminal code."

As part of the request, Carmack-Altwies reportedly added, "the reason for our emergency request is because we expect to receive the final report soon."

On the set of "Rust" last year, Baldwin allegedly fired a prop gun at the 42-year-old Hutchins, who died shortly after incurring the gunshot wound.

As Newsmax chronicled in April, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office released footage of the deadly incident, showing Baldwin's actions with the gun, while rehearsing with what appeared to be live ammunition.

The videos, which were released along with dozens of photographs, also included footage of Baldwin drawing a revolver and pointing it toward the camera twice.

The videos also provided body-camera footage from sheriff's deputies showing emergency responders arriving at the scene and treating Hutchins and the film's director, Joel Souza, who was also wounded in the incident. 

The Wall Street Journal previously described Hutchins as lying quietly on the floor of the set's Old West church, while Souza was writhing in pain on the ground. 

After the incident, crew members of "Rust" were reportedly told to stay out of the church, which had been deemed a crime scene.

Baldwin, 65, has maintained his innocence throughout the various investigations.

Last week, Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, welcomed a new daughter — the couple's seventh child together.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has hinted that actor Alec Baldwin could be charged soon, regarding the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, while they were on set for the movie, "Rust.
alec baldwin, rust, movie, gun, halyna hutchins
368
2022-32-26
Monday, 26 September 2022 06:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved