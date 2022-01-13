Alec Baldwin Yet to Turn Phone Over to Police

Alec Baldwin has not yet given his personal cell phone to Santa Fe, New Mexico, police for its investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust" last year.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's department announced on Thursday that it received notification that the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office is trying "to obtain consent to retrieve the phone and its contents," but is still negotiating with Baldwin's legal team despite having a search warrant "specifically for the cell phone and its contents," which was approved by a judge.

"The lead detective served the approved warrant via email to Mr. Alec Baldwin via his legal representatives. Mr. Baldwin's attorney acknowledged receipt of the warrant and over the next day or two the lead detective was in contact with Mr. Baldwin's attorney regarding compliance with the search warrant," the sheriff's department said in a press release.

"When Mr. Baldwin had not immediately provided his phone pursuant to the initial search warrant, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office also reached out for assistance from the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office," which "began working with Mr. Baldwin's attorney to retrieve the phone. The Sheriff's Office was advised that, due to jurisdictional concerns, the Santa Fe District Attorney's Office would be facilitating the retrieval of the phone on a consent basis."

An attorney for the actor and producer told Forbes that Baldwin will turn over his phone "this week," and that these discussions are simply "finalizing logistics."

Last Saturday, Baldwin released a video dismissing claims that he was not complying with a search warrant concerning his phone, saying that this is "a lie," and saying that he is "1,000% going to comply" with law enforcement's request.