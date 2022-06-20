WalletHub: Alaska 'Most Patriotic State'

A study commissioned by the financial website WalletHub found Alaska is the "most patriotic" state in the nation, and Arkansas the least.

According to the study, Alaska finished on top with a score of 65.57, followed by Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Oregon filling out the top five, with Arkansas coming in at 50th with a score of 28.62.

Massachusetts, Florida, Rhode Island, and New York finished 46-49, according to the study.

Alaska also ranked first in the number of veterans per capita, and second in the number of military enlistees.

The study also found blue states were slightly more patriotic than red states, measured by how they voted in the 2020 presidential election, by about a percentage point.

The findings are based on a criterion of 13 indicators divided into two categories of military engagement and civic engagement.

Each of the 13 metrics was weighted on a 100-point scale with that total representing the "highest level" of patriotism, according to the organization.

The military engagement indicators included the average number of veterans and military enlistees per 1,000 people, active-duty personnel per 100,000, and the share of civilian population in the military reserves.

The civics engagement indicators included the share of adults that voted in the 2020 presidential election, the share of adults who voted in the 2020 primary elections, the share of the number of volunteers, volunteers per residence including organizations like the Peace Corps, trial and jury participation, civic organization participation, and civics education requirements.

The data for the study was collected from a variety of sources, including the 2020 U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Corporation for National and Community Service, Peace Corps, United Health Foundation, Military OneSource, United States Election project, Administrative Office of United States Courts, and the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, according to the organization.

WalletHub, owned by Evolution Finance, Inc., is a financial website that offers free credit scores, and can provide credit improvement strategies, savings alerts, and digital wallet security, according to the organization.

"WalletHub is dedicated to helping people efficiently attain top WalletFitness™ so they may enjoy life instead of worrying about money," the organization's website reads. "To that end, we strive to make the complex simple and to provide each user with a personalized level of care."

The organization also commissions studies and reports on diverse topics from auto loans to education and the economy.