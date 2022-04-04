Alaska Airlines Shifts to Gender-Neutral Uniforms for Flight Attendants

Sweeping changes are coming to an Alaska Airlines flight near you.

According to a report from The Hill, the SeaTac, Washington-based airline will relax restrictions regarding tattoos and fingernail polish among flight attendants. It will also retire the old ''stewardess'' kits, making room for more gender-neutral uniforms.

This public move, embracing more freedom of expression, is a substantial departure from recent years. Previously, Alaska Airlines flight attendants were required to wear traditional male- and female-centric uniforms, while also following grooming guidelines for hair, makeup and jewelry.

''I know firsthand what it feels like not to be seen, heard, or able to bring your authentic self to work,'' said James Thomas, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Alaska Airlines, in a news release.

''When I've experienced this, it didn't feel great and honestly made it hard to come to work every day during those times, or to deliver my best work. Our employees, guests, and communities we serve have my commitment we are going to keep listening and pushing ourselves to be better.''

With this cultural shift, Alaska Airlines employees will also have the option to wear personal pronoun pins with their uniforms, in an effort to avoid being mis-gendered.

Less than a year ago, according to The Hill, Alaska Airlines had been accused of discriminating against nonbinary and gender nonconforming employees. This prompted the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington to assert that Alaska Airlines' policies were discriminatory and violated the Title IX statute of the Civil Rights Act.

''These rigid, binary uniform requirements are more than a mere inconvenience,'' the ACLU wrote in June 2021.

The letter was reportedly sent on behalf of Alaska Airlines employee Justin Wetherell, who is nonbinary.

''By forcing our client and countless other employees to adhere to Alaska Airlines' preferred vision of how men and women should appear, the uniform policy demeans employees who do not conform to gender stereotypes and materially interferes with their ability to do their jobs under equal terms and conditions as other employees,'' the letter continued.

In its response, Alaska Airlines, the sixth-largest airline in North America, countered that, dating back to 2020, flight attendants had the option to wear ''any pant or parka style and have been able to select the uniform kit of their choice, regardless of gender identity.''

The airline added: ''Alaska Airlines has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. We have been a leader in the industry when it comes to inclusivity in our uniform and grooming standards, which have been informed by our employees and developed in accordance with federal and state laws.''

Front-line employees at Alaska Airlines, such as customer service agents and uniformed lounge workers, will soon become part of the airline's gender-neutral dress code, according to The Hill. The new uniforms will be created by Seattle designer Luly Yang.

