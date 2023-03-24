Trump: Dershowitz Book 'Get Trump' Exposes 'Radical Left'

Former President Donald Trump has given a hearty thumbs up to a new book by Harvard Law professor emeritus and frequent Newsmax contributor Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz's book, "Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law" went on sale March 14.

"Alan Dershowitz has written a new Book exposing the Radical Left's never-ending quest to 'Get Trump,' which, in reality, is to Get and Destroy our Country," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account.

Dershowitz, a self-described liberal, has said he did not vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020 and likely would not vote for him again in 2024 if Trump gets the Republican presidential nomination. But he has been a staunch defender of the former president as Democrats have long sought to prevent him from becoming president again.

The latest instance is a New York grand jury considering charges against Trump regarding an alleged hush-money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Dershowitz told Newsmax on March 19 the case brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is "prosecutorial misconduct."

"Alan enjoys saying, 'I didn't vote for Trump,' " Trump said. "I believe he probably did; just uses that phrase for added credibility, but it doesn't matter. He's a brilliant guy who wrote a very important and special Book. It's called, "GET TRUMP." Alan loves our Country, and has fought long and hard for its betterment and, in many ways, for its survival."