Tags: alan dershowitz | dems | israel | aoc | mamdani | warren

Dershowitz: Dems Have Departed From Key Values

By    |   Thursday, 02 October 2025 11:58 AM EDT

Defense attorney Alan Dershowitz said he would be backing Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections.

Dershowitz, who was previously a Democrat, criticized his former party while appearing on “Talkline With Zev Brenner” Tuesday.

The Harvard law professor emeritus and Newsmax contributor noted Republicans lead Democrats on the economy, immigration and crime, complaining his party has departed from key values, and noting his distaste for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor.

“I’m going to be supporting the Republicans in the midterm election. I’m hoping that the Republicans maintain control both of the House and the Senate,” Dershowitz said. “The last thing I want is Chuck Schumer to be head of the Senate or Liz Warren to be chairperson of a committee or AOC to be chairperson of a committee. The Democrats have not only lost my votes, but they have made me an enemy, essentially, by how they’ve moved away from American values, Israeli values and values of decency. “I’m not a Republican, but I am very anti-Democrat. I’m against the Democratic Party. I will do anything to see Mamdani defeated.”

Dershowitz announced last year he was leaving the Democratic Party over its stance on Israel.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 02 October 2025 11:58 AM
