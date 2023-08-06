Alabama Lawmakers Vow Fight Over Space Command HQ Not Over

Following President Joe Biden's decision last week not to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, the state's congressional delegation is warning that the fight is far from over, The Hill reported on Sunday.

House Armed Services Committee chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., has vowed to intensify a probe into the motives behind the decision to keep the command in its temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after publicly saying that Biden's choice was political.

Biden's decision not to move the headquarters to Huntsville means the loss of some 1,400 jobs to the area that would have been generated and an estimated annual economic impact of $1 billion.

Former President Donald Trump, in the waning days of his administration, decided to make the permanent headquarters of the command in Huntsville, but Biden said that decision would be reviewed once he entered the White House.

In making its decision, the Biden administration explained that relocating the headquarters could take a decade, which would impact military readiness, while the headquarters at Colorado Springs can become operational in a month.

But Alabama congressmen said abortion politics was a major reason for the decision, especially after a May report in NBC News said Biden would not relocate the headquarters due to a near-total abortion law in the state.

In addition, the administration has been upset by a monthslong blockade on the promotion of more than 200 officers at the Pentagon by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who is protesting a new Defense Department policy that provides paid leave and reimburses travel costs for service members who cross state lines for an abortion.

"It is clear the Biden administration cares more about advancing their far-left agenda than the security of our nation," Rep. Jerry Carl, R-Ala., tweeted. "We will not give up this fight because Space Command belongs in Huntsville."

However, as The Hill pointed out, it is uncertain what action lawmakers can take even if they uncover evidence of any improper decision making.