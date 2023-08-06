Alabama Lawmakers Vow Fight Over Space Command HQ Not Over

Following President Joe Biden's decision last week not to relocate U.S. Space Command headquarters to Huntsville, Alabama, the state's congressional delegation is warning that the fight is far from over, The Hill reported on Sunday.
House Armed Services Committee chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., has vowed to intensify a probe into the motives behind the decision to keep the command in its temporary headquarters in Colorado Springs, Colorado, after publicly saying that Biden's choice was political.
© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.