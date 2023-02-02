Alabama DA Slams State for Prison-Release Law Including Violent Convicts

An Alabama district attorney spoke out against a new law that went in to effect this week and allows inmates from the state prison to be paroled into society before their sentences conclude.

C.J. Robinson, the district attorney for the state's 19th Judicial Circuit, said he was "disgusted to my core" with the law allowing a mass release of criminals, some of whom were convicted on violent or sexually explicit crimes.

"When you look at that [prisoner release] list, there are people who maybe have a drug crime; but that is the extreme minority. There are several that have violent crimes," said Robinson, who represents Alabama's Autauga, Chilton, and Elmore counties. "There's a man that's getting released from Autauga County who has an attempted murder charge of a police officer."

According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, via WSFA-TV, 80 state prison inmates were released Tuesday — the first day the law was in effect.

In 2021, Alabama's Legislature passed a law permitting the early release of inmates, provided they agreed to a combination of electronic monitoring, home visits, and/or drug tests.

And on Tuesday, the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles acknowledged the first wave of prisoner releases included some prior convictions for "drug crimes, robbery, and murder," according to WVTM-TV in Alabama.

With the inmate-release program underway, Robinson's office has begun notifying the victims associated with crimes committed by the convicted individuals.

"We're worried about prison overcrowding and dollar signs and lawsuits, and I understand we have to deal with all those issues. But at some point in time, goodness gracious, we have got to focus back on protecting the public," said Robinson, adding that he expects the program to lead to notable spikes in crime throughout the state.

Robinson continued: "When you look back at the early mandatory supervision/early release from last year, I requested a list for our three counties; and there were 96 names on that list."

One of the people on the list, Michael Butler, has been accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting two girls in Prattville, Alabama, after his 2022 early release. Robinson's office says Butler has also been suspected of committing murder in another part of the state.

"The troubling part about this was that [Butler] appeared to be an inmate. Like when you would look, he was listed as an inmate of the Department of Corrections, but he was not," said Robinson. "He was at home. He got the mandatory release; and so he was essentially serving the end of his sentence at home."

In Alabama, short of a convicted individual getting a life sentence without parole or the death penalty, Robinson said, the majority of criminals who've been sentenced to 15 or more years in prison end up serving less than five years.