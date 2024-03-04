CBS News/YouGov Poll: Most Americans Support IVF

According to a new poll released Sunday by CBS News/YouGov, fully 86% of Americans support keeping IVF legal for woman while only 14% said that it should be illegal.

The poll was taken Feb. 28 – March 1, following the controversial Alabama Supreme Court decision that declared that frozen embryos are children. Last week Alabama lawmakers advanced legislation that would protect IVF services in the state by extending lawsuit protections to clinics that provide the service. The Republican governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, has indicated she will sign the bill into law.

Lawmakers have since engaged in dueling legislation to gain political headway on the Alabama ruling. Last week, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., introduced a bill to protect access to in vitro fertilization nationwide that was subsequently blocked by Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss.

Former President Donald Trump made his position clear on the IVF issue saying on the campaign trail in February, "Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!"