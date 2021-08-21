×
Trump Claims 'Record $1.2M' Raised Saturday at Alabama Rally

The official Donald Trump merchandise bus is parked outside the venue of Trump's Cullman, Alabama, rally
The official Donald Trump merchandise bus is parked outside the venue of Trump's Cullman, Alabama, rally Friday as fans began showing up. (Greg Richter/Newsmax)

By    |   Saturday, 21 August 2021 10:18 PM

Former President Donald Trump declared his Cullman, Alabama, rally Saturday night raised a record $1.2 million, a claim Newsmax could not independently confirm as of this writing.

"Normally I say, 'O.K., I will raise money, but you can take half and we take half, and we put it into my campaign," Trump told his fourth post-presidential rally, billed as the largest yet in the deep red state. "I just said, 'the hell with that, Alabama is so good, keep the whole thing.'

"He raised $1.2 million, John Wahl," Trump added, hailing the state's new Republican Party Chairman.

"Alabama GOP chair, oh, this guy is amazing," Trump said. "You know what you raised tonight? A record in the history of the Republican Party, and I think also in the history of the Democrat Party, if we can say that. You raised $1.2 million."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Former President Donald Trump declared his Cullman, Alabama, rally Saturday night raised a record $1.2 million, a claim Newsmax could not independently confirm as of this writing.
