Tags: alabama | explosion | attorney general | person of interest

Video Shows Suspect in Explosion Outside Ala. AG's Office

Thursday, 29 February 2024 07:32 PM EST

Authorities have released a video showing a person of interest in their investigation of an explosive device that detonated outside the Alabama attorney general’s office last weekend.

The short security camera clip shared by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Wednesday showed a person strolling down a sidewalk, wearing a facemask, stocking cap, dark jacket and gloves. A statement from the agency described the person as someone who "may have information related to this crime."

The state agency said the device exploded at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday after being placed outside the office in downtown Montgomery, Alabama. No one was injured and no building damage was reported.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asked anyone with information to submit tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI and upload any photos or digital files at www.fbi.gov/alabamaagexplosion.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsfront
