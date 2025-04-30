Nick Saban to Join Trump at Alabama Commencement

President Donald Trump's University of Alabama commencement speech Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET is getting an added feature in legendary football coach Nick Saban, a potential Democrat challenger for Senate against a longtime rival in the state.

"The ceremony will celebrate the UA class of 2025 and feature an address from President Donald J. Trump along with comments from UA President Stuart R. Bell and Nick Saban, former coach of the Crimson Tide football team," the university announced Tuesday.

Trump has frequently lauded Saban and his Alabama football legacy, saying in speeches in the state he often visits, "what a great job he's done."

The Tuscaloosa speech will be held in the Coleman Coliseum, and AL.com is expecting some liberal activist protesters outside, despite the fact the state and university is fond of the sitting president.

The UA College Democrats named their activist protest "Tide Against Trump," which is planned for 5-7 p.m. at Snow Hinton Park, and will feature anti-Trump former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, and former Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.

Despite the support from Trump, Saban has been bandied about by the Alabama Democratic Party as a potential Democrat primary candidate for U.S. Senate against popular Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., also a famed football coach in the state at rival Auburn. Saban was also speculated by oddsmakers to be a Democrat running mate for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.