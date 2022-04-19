×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alabama | britt | durant | brooks | senate | 2022 | election

Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Questions Rival's Reluctance to Commit to Debate

Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Questions Rival's Reluctance to Commit to Debate
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt at the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 3, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 12:14 PM

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt is questioning why GOP rival Mike Durant has not committed to a series of debates with her and Rep. Mo Brooks, who's also seeking the seat.

Britt made her comments in a Monday tweet: "I've agreed to multiple proposed debates between myself, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks. Congressman Brooks, to his credit, has also agreed. Why won't Mr. Durant?"

AL.com was unable to reach Durant for a response to Britt's comments.

Meanwhile, Brooks has criticized Durant for not committing to a debate, according to the news outlet.

"Mike Durant has the public policy chops of a snail," Brooks said at a campaign town hall in Huntsville.

AL.com reported the Alabama Republican Party has scheduled a series of debates for the candidates for the GOP nomination for the Senate. The debates are set to be televised throughout the state.

Durant held a double-digit advantage over his rivals in the upcoming GOP primary, according to a poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College.

The poll, posted March 30, was the first nonpartisan survey to show Durant, a former Army pilot, holding a double-digit lead in the race. The results:

  • 33% of GOP primary voters said Durant.
  • 23% said Britt.
  • 12% said Brooks.
  • 26% were undecided.

The Hill noted that the poll was conducted after former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks over comments that he made about the 2020 election.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt is questioning why GOP rival Mike Durant has not committed to a series of debates with her and Rep. Mo Brooks, who's also seeking the seat.
alabama, britt, durant, brooks, senate, 2022, election
238
2022-14-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 12:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved