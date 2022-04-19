Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Questions Rival's Reluctance to Commit to Debate

Alabama Republican Senate candidate Katie Britt is questioning why GOP rival Mike Durant has not committed to a series of debates with her and Rep. Mo Brooks, who's also seeking the seat.

Britt made her comments in a Monday tweet: "I've agreed to multiple proposed debates between myself, Mike Durant and Mo Brooks. Congressman Brooks, to his credit, has also agreed. Why won't Mr. Durant?"

AL.com was unable to reach Durant for a response to Britt's comments.

Meanwhile, Brooks has criticized Durant for not committing to a debate, according to the news outlet.

"Mike Durant has the public policy chops of a snail," Brooks said at a campaign town hall in Huntsville.

AL.com reported the Alabama Republican Party has scheduled a series of debates for the candidates for the GOP nomination for the Senate. The debates are set to be televised throughout the state.

Durant held a double-digit advantage over his rivals in the upcoming GOP primary, according to a poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson College.

The poll, posted March 30, was the first nonpartisan survey to show Durant, a former Army pilot, holding a double-digit lead in the race. The results:

33% of GOP primary voters said Durant.

23% said Britt.

12% said Brooks.

26% were undecided.

The Hill noted that the poll was conducted after former President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks over comments that he made about the 2020 election.