Report: Al-Qaeda Gets Material to Make Nuke

The terror group responsible for the 9/11 attacks has acquired a shipment of enriched uranium, which can be used to make nuclear weapons, Newsweek reports, citing an Israeli newspaper.

The uranium was allegedly being shipped from Iran to Houthi rebels in Yemen when al-Qaeda was able to intercept some of it, the newspaper Maariv reported, quoting unnamed sources.

Maariv, one of the most-read conservative papers in Israel, reported on Monday that al-Qaeda obtained the material in the al-Bayda area of Yemen.

It was unclear how part of the shipment came into the hands of the terror group.

Relations between Iran and the United States have been tense since nuclear talks broke down in September. They have gotten worse with Iran supplying drones and weapons to Russia in its war again Ukraine and the public executions of human rights protestors.

In September Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that Iran would be capable of producing enough enriched uranium to make three nuclear warheads in just a few weeks.

Gantz also said he knew of 10 Syrian facilities producing weapons to arm Iran, which was then arming proxies, including the Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, Newsweek noted.

Israel is reported to have warned Lebanon this past weekend it would bomb the international airport in Beirut if it allowed arms transfers to go to Hezbollah by private airline, Newsweek reported.

Western powers have said that they continue to see provision of Iranian drones to Russia and believe Tehran will also soon supply ballistic missiles.

Iran has said it shipped a small number of drones to Russia before its invasion of Ukraine. Russia has denied its forces have used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

"These weapons provided by Iran are being used indiscriminately by Russia against Ukrainian civilian population and infrastructure causing horrendous destruction and human suffering," the EU ministers said in a statement.