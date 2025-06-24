WATCH TV LIVE

House Rejects Rep. Al Green's Move to Impeach Trump

By    |   Tuesday, 24 June 2025 03:24 PM EDT

The House on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to defer acting on a resolution introduced by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, that called for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The Hill reported that 128 Democrats joined the majority 344-79 vote to set aside Green's demand that Trump deserved impeachment as a "threat to American democracy" for ordering military strikes against Iran.

Green's impeachment effort was just the latest in a string. The Hill chronicled Green's Trump impeachment calls going back to Trump's first term.

Green's latest resolution accused Trump of "unilateral, unprovoked use of force without congressional authorization or notice constitutes an abuse of power when there was no imminent threat to the United States, which facilitates the devolution of American democracy into authoritarianism."

On June 12 with Israel launched strikes against Iran as negotiations regarding nuclear weapons production fell apart.

Trump ordered U.S. strikes on Iran on Saturday. On Monday, Trump announced the two nations had agreed to a ceasefire. Green said Trump had no business attacking Iran.

Trump posted on Tuesday: "It was my great honor to destroy all nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR!"

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


