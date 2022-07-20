More AK-47s, AR-15s in Circulation Than F-150s on the Road

There are more AR-15 and AK-47-style rifles, or "modern sporting rifles (MSRs)" in circulation than there are Ford F-150s on the road — as of 2020.

The new data released and compiled by the industry trade group the National Shooting Sports Foundation comes on the day the House is set to consider a ban on MSRs, or assault-style or semi-automatic rifles.

As of 2020, there were 16.1 million Ford F-Series pickups on the road in the United States. And data from the NSSF reports that, from 1990 to 2020, there were roughly 24,446,000 MSRs circulating in the United States.

"This is a truly significant figure that demonstrates – again – the popularity of this commonly-owned style of rifle," NSSF President and CEO Joe Bartozzi said, according to the Washington Examiner. "The firearm industry responds to market demand and this shows that during the elevated period of firearm sales that began in 2020, this particular style of rifle is the top choice for law-abiding citizens for hunting, recreational shooting, and self-defense."

The report comes as the House holds a hearing over H.R. 1808 or the "Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2021."

Offering his opening statement for the bill's markup, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said, "Today, we take another step to advance historic gun violence prevention legislation. H.R. 1808, the 'Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2021,' restores and updates the prior assault weapons ban that kept weapons of war out of our communities for a decade before Republicans opposed its renewal."

