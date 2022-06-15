Woman Tracks Boyfriend With AirTag Before Running Him Over

A woman in Indianapolis, Indiana, ran over her boyfriend, killing him, after tracking him with an Apple AirTag while suspecting him of having an affair, USA Today reports.

Gaylyn Morris, 26, told a witness, according to a probable cause affidavit, that she tracked her boyfriend, Andre Smith, 26, to a bar in Indianapolis this month where she first attempted to strike a woman, who was with Smith, with an empty wine bottle.

The bar owner then asked them to leave, at which point Morris got into her car and drove into Smith, knocking him over. She then, "backed over Smith, then pulled forward and hit him for a third time." Morris then exited the vehicle and tried to chase the woman who she had tried to attack earlier, but was detained by law enforcement.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Morris was charged with murder, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Apple has come under fire over its AirTag device, which has been used to track unsuspecting people. Earlier this month, model Brooks Nader said that she had been tracked by a stranger who managed to slip an AirTag into her coat.

Apple said in a statement this year: "AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person's property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products."