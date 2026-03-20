US Says Airport Delays Will Worsen as Shutdown Continues

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Friday he is worried disruptions at major airports will increase as a partial government shutdown continues with no end in sight.

Airlines and travel groups fear absences among the 50,000 Transportation Security Administration airport security officers could increase again this weekend. Long lines were seen at major airports on Friday, including in Atlanta and Houston, with spring break travel in full swing.

"If a deal isn't cut, you're going to see what's happening today look like child's play," Duffy told CNN. He warned earlier this week that small airports could shut down soon if staffing issues worsened.

The shutdown entered its 35th day on Friday and TSA officers are not getting paid. They are set to miss a second full paycheck on March 27, Duffy noted.

"This situation is placing increasing strain on the frontline workforce responsible for protecting millions of travelers," said the U.S. Travel Association, airlines, hotel chains and other companies in a joint letter.

TSA absences fell slightly on Thursday to 9.8% nationwide from 10.2% Wednesday but were higher at some major airports, including 29% at New York's JFK, 27% at New Orleans, 23% at Baltimore-Washington, 32% at Atlanta and over 30% at both Houston airports, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Last weekend, absences jumped to 10% after previously averaging around 6% during the shutdown, causing long lines at airports in Houston and New Orleans.

Senate Republicans and Democrats on Friday were in talks to try to reach a deal to fund the TSA, Senator Majority Leader John Thune said. DHS said 366 TSA officers have left their jobs during the shutdown. Last fall, a 43-day government shutdown led to widespread flight disruptions and the FAA ordered a 10% flight cut at major airports.

This time, DHS funding lapsed on February 13 after Congress failed to reach a deal on immigration enforcement reforms demanded by Democrats.

Airlines are expecting a record-breaking spring travel period, with 171 million passengers forecast to fly, up 4% from the same two-month period last year.