Woman Throws Monitor at Airline Employee at MIA

A woman caught on camera tossing a computer monitor at an American Airlines agent at Miami International Airport was before a judge on Wednesday.

Camila McMillie, 25, faces charges of aggravated battery, felony criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. Her bond was set at $4,500, although she allegedly caused $10,000 worth of damages.

According to investigators, McMillie traveled from Alabama to New York City on Tuesday, connecting at MIA.

She checked into her flight at gate D-39 after being rebooked for missing a previous flight.

"While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use nearby restrooms. Once the subject noticed the children were not with her, she became irate and began to scream, demanding the gate agent to find her children," police said.

According to investigators, she pulled the boarding pass reader off the wooden counter, damaging the computer and countertop. She then reportedly screamed and grabbed a computer monitor, throwing it at the gate agent.

Customs and Border Protection officers detained McMillie until Miami-Dade police arrived.

McMillie was arrested and charged.

The gate agent bruised her shoulder, according to authorities.

Erin Hooker told CBS4, "My reaction is that I think this was a little overboard. She should not have acted so quickly like this.

"This was too violent. She should have taken more time to find out where her kids were," he added. "The person behind the counter had nothing to do with her kids wandering away. Someone could have gotten hurt."

The airline released a statement, saying, "Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines and we are committed to working closely with law enforcement in their investigation. Our thoughts are with our team members, and we are ensuring they have the support they need at this time.”

Airport spokesman Greg Chin said he is expecting a surge in passengers this holiday season, urging travelers to be patient.

"Exercise caution and exercise patience," he said. "Prepare for the worst and pack your patience at the airport. We want to urge passengers to pack their patience and not take it out on airline staff or airport staff.

"Do not risk destroying your holiday plans because you lost your temper at the airport."

Chin reported that the airport expects 151,000 passengers a day through Jan. 6, which is 10,000 more a day than the previous year.