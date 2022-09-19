FAA Denies Airliner Request to Ease Pilot Hiring Regulations

The Federal Aviation Administration rejected a proposal from one of the United States’ largest airliners on Monday to decrease the flight time necessary for new pilots in training.

Republic Airways, which holds stakes in United, Delta, and American regional airliners, had petitioned the FAA to halve the necessary 1,500 flight hours for new recruits seeking to become commercial pilots.

“After full consideration of Republic’s petition for exemption and the public comments, the FAA has determined that the relief requested is not in the public's interest and would adversely affect safety,” the agency wrote.

“The FAA disagrees that the reduction of R-ATP flight hours will address (1) a perceived pilot shortage, (2) reduced commercial aviation services to small communities, or (3) recruitment within diverse talent pools,” it added.

The Regional Airline Association, a group of airline giants, backed Republic’s push to decrease the hours. Meanwhile, the Air Line Pilots Association, representing a number of unionized commercial pilots, issued firm opposition.

The push came as airlines continue to struggle with meeting recruitment goals, which has caused delays, cancelations, and even the outright shutting down of certain routes for customers.

According to data compiled by NBC News, as of late April this year, employment in the airline industry, including pilots and other operators, was still down almost 15,000 from pre-pandemic levels.

That adds to the industry’s existing problems of a dramatic drop in commercial pilots. Since 2009, those certified to fly airlines have dropped by over 20,000 individuals.