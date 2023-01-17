TSA Confiscates Anti-tank Weapon at Texas Airport

The Transportation Security Administration confiscated a portable anti-tank rifle from a passenger's luggage at the San Antonio International Airport on Monday.

In a Twitter post, TSA Southwest confirmed officers discovered an undeclared "84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage." NBC's KXAN-TV 36 later reported that agents identified the male passenger and escorted him to their office.

The San Antonio Police Department said the individual was flying from San Antonio to Las Vegas to attend the Shooting and Hunting Outdoor Trade Show, where he planned on exhibiting the de-militarized Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifle.

Authorities are not planning on charging the male passenger for the incident, citing paperwork provided to agents verifying the weapon's de-militarized status. A TSA explosives specialist also corroborated that it was no longer in use.

The passenger was able to rebook his flight to Nevada without the Carl-Gustaf M4 rifle, arranging for a family member in the area to retrieve it, according to the SAPD.