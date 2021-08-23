×
Poll: 40 Percent Less Likely to Travel If Airlines Stop Requiring Masks

An airplane flies against the blue sky. (Sebastian Gollnow/picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

By    |   Monday, 23 August 2021 05:57 PM

Americans are almost equally divided over the issue of mask mandates on flights, with 40% saying they would be less likely to travel on an airplane if airlines stopped requiring face coverings. 

Thirty-five percent said they would be more likely to fly if masks were not mandatory, and 25% declared the issue moot, according to a new survey by Finance Buzz.

Other results from the poll, which tried to find out how the surge in coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant have affected the travel plans of Americans, included:

  • Fifty-five percent of Americans have cancelled or changed their travel plans due to the increased coronavirus cases caused by the Delta variant.
  • Among potential travelers, 47% would be more likely to fly domestically if airlines began requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for passengers, 27% said they would be less likely to fly if this was done and another 25% said that a vaccine policy would not change their attitude.
  • Almost 60% consider the coronavirus transmission rate of a potential travel destination when deciding where to go on vacation, while 68% take into account the masking rules in potential travel destinations.
  • Forty-three percent said they are more likely to visit New York City because of its new vaccine requirement to dine in at restaurants, while 28% said they are now less likely to visit the Big Apple due to that reason.
  • Fifty-eight percent of those surveyed said they have not travelled by airplane at all since the start of the pandemic, with the most common reason, at 50%, citing concerns about the coronavirus.

The poll was conducted by Finance Buzz  on August 5 and surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults, who comprise a nationally representative sample of Americans.

