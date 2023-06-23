DOT Warns of Flight Delays Before 5G Deadline

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Friday warned that flights this summer could be delayed or canceled as airlines move to meet a deadline for 5G wireless service.

Wireless providers across the country are preparing to book their 5G service starting on July 1, a move that could cause interference for airlines that have not finished retrofitting their equipment to deal with the increased power levels.

"There's a real risk of delays or cancellations," Buttigieg told The Wall Street Journal. "This represents one of the biggest — probably the biggest — foreseeable problem affecting performance this summer."

The Wall Street Journal noted that many airlines have already upgraded their equipment, or believe they will be able to avoid interference. According to the Journal, over 80% of domestic aircraft and 65% of international planes have radar altimeters that are not susceptible to 5G interference, as opposed to devices that use radio waves that could be confused by the wireless signals.

The Federal Aviation Administration noted: "In the United States, 5G services launched in 46 markets on January 19, using frequencies in a radio spectrum called the C-band. These frequencies can be close to those used by radio altimeters, an important piece of safety equipment in aircraft."

The industry group Airlines for America told the Journal in a statement that supply chain issues and certification problems have made it impossible to meet the current deadline.

"Global supply chains continue to lag behind current demand. Carriers have repeatedly communicated this reality to the government," the group said.