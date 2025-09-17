WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: airlines | flight delays | trump | democrats | biden | delay compensation

House Dems to Trump: Reinstate Air Traveler Delay Compensation Plan

Wednesday, 17 September 2025 02:09 PM EDT

A group of 77 House Democrats urged the administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday to reinstate a plan to compensate U.S. air travelers for delays caused by airlines that was championed by his predecessor.

On Sept. 4, the Transportation Department said it would abandon a plan proposed by then-President Joe Biden to require airlines to pay passengers cash compensation when U.S. flight disruptions are caused by carriers.

"Instead of rolling back this protection for passengers, the Trump administration should be focusing on common sense, bipartisan ways to reduce costs for customers and keep our skies safe," the lawmakers said.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A group of 77 House Democrats urged the administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday to reinstate a plan to compensate U.S. air travelers for delays caused by airlines that was championed by his predecessor.
airlines, flight delays, trump, democrats, biden, delay compensation
100
2025-09-17
Wednesday, 17 September 2025 02:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved