House Dems to Trump: Reinstate Air Traveler Delay Compensation Plan

A group of 77 House Democrats urged the administration of President Donald Trump on Wednesday to reinstate a plan to compensate U.S. air travelers for delays caused by airlines that was championed by his predecessor.

On Sept. 4, the Transportation Department said it would abandon a plan proposed by then-President Joe Biden to require airlines to pay passengers cash compensation when U.S. flight disruptions are caused by carriers.

"Instead of rolling back this protection for passengers, the Trump administration should be focusing on common sense, bipartisan ways to reduce costs for customers and keep our skies safe," the lawmakers said.