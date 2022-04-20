Airbnb Says It Has Provided Temporary Housing for 11,000 Refugees

Airbnb on Wednesday said it has provided 11,000 Ukrainian refugees with free, temporary housing since the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

In late March, the company announced its collaboration with the federal government to support Ukrainians fleeing their country.

''While Airbnb.org collaborates with organizations that are supporting all refugees, regardless of nationality, race, ethnicity, or how they identify, these nonprofits which with Airbnb.org is now working are specifically dedicated to assisting people from marginalized communities who are fleeing Ukraine, including African students, people with rare diseases and their families, and those who identify as LGBTQIA+,'' the organization said in a statement.

More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine in the nearly two months since Russia invaded it, according to a tracker from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. refugee commissioner, confirmed the milestone on Twitter.

''They have left behind their homes and families. Many would do anything, and some even risk going back to see their loved ones,'' he wrote. ''But every new attack shatters their hopes. Only an end to the war can pave the way for rebuilding their lives.''

More than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war. The vast majority have gone to Poland, followed by Romania and Hungary.

President Joe Biden said in late March that the U.S. would accept up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.