×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: air pollution | whites | blacks | latino | drivers

L.A. Times Writer Knocked for Saying White Drivers 'Polluting' SoCal Air

Los Angeles
Haze hanging over Los Angeles (Ringo Chiu/AP)

By    |   Friday, 10 March 2023 04:23 PM EST

Sammy Roth, the energy and environment reporter with the Los Angeles Times, has come under fire this week after blaming white drivers for "polluting the air" breathed by black and Latino citizens in southern California.

For his piece in the Times, Roth was citing a study that characterized the city's freeway planning as "racially motivated," since it involved white people from the L.A. suburbs allegedly driving through traditionally black neighborhoods on their way to work.

Roth also referred to a University of Southern California study — "Local Inequities in the Relative Production of and Exposure to Vehicular Air Pollution in Los Angeles" — which found that Los Angeles residents "who drive more tend to be exposed to less air pollution."

Consequently, Roth asserted that "Angelenos who drive less tend to be exposed to more pollution."

USC professor Geoff Boeing "told me it largely comes down to the shameful history of Los Angeles County's low-income communities of color being torn apart to make way for freeways — a history that has been extensively documented by The Times," wrote Roth.

The Times writer continued: "Today, many residents of the county's whiter, more affluent neighborhoods — who were often able to keep highways out of their own backyards — commute to work through lower-income Black and Latino neighborhoods bisected by the 10, 110 and 105 freeways and more."

Roth's piece has been panned by numerous conservative media outlets; and Twitter initially slapped an inaccuracy warning on Roth's post, before later deleting the warning.

"This claim is false," said Twitter in its original assessment. "This assumption is based on research that those who drive tend to be exposed to less air pollution while those who drive less tend to be exposed to more pollution."

Among the public criticisms of Roth's piece:

Nick Short, communications director for the Claremont Institute, tweeted out: "Congratulations to the author of this piece @Sammy_Roth. You have managed to write not only the most idiotic but racist piece of 2023!"

And conservative TV anchor Jesse Kelly added: "REMINDER: There aren't separate communist groups. They're all the same group with the same goal: Destroying this nation. That's why seemingly separate groups work together. The climate nutters work with the race hustlers who work with the LGBTQ demon mob who work with ..."

The U.S. ranks as the 90th most-polluted country in the world, according to a 2021 study by IQAir. Bangladesh, Chad, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and India made up the top five.

According to Lung.org, Los Angeles ranks as America's most polluted city, when factoring in ozone pollution.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Sammy Roth, the energy and environment reporter with the Los Angeles Times, has come under fire this week after blaming white drivers for "polluting the air" breathed by black and Latino citizens in southern California.
air pollution, whites, blacks, latino, drivers
423
2023-23-10
Friday, 10 March 2023 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved