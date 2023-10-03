×
Air Force Squadron Punished for Irresponsible Drinking

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 05:37 PM EDT

In response to a troubling pattern of "irresponsible alcohol consumption," an entire Air Force squadron stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany now finds itself under a stringent ban on late-night drinking outside their living quarters, a recent memo shows.

Initially disseminated on an Air Force-affiliated Facebook page utilized for internal communication among airmen, the verified memorandum about the 721st Aerial Port Squadron ordered that "alcohol consumption outside of your dorm or residence is prohibited" between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. and "within eight hours of any shift."

As delineated in the memorandum, the "irresponsible" alcohol consumption exhibited by squadron members has been identified as a grave concern, with the document stating that such behavior "places the lives of our airmen in jeopardy," necessitating a vigorous response.

Lt. Cameron Silver, a 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing spokesman, told Military.com that "Alcohol-related incidents are a threat to our airmen and, in turn, our mission. This policy is meant to deter our members from putting themselves in those situations and promote their safety as well as good order and discipline."

"If a member is caught in violation of this new alcohol policy, they will receive corrective action on a case-by-case basis," he added.

This development unfolds against a backdrop of heightened tension within U.S. forces stationed in Europe, given the ongoing conflict in Ukraine involving Russia. The 721st Aerial Port Squadron is responsible for cargo and personnel loading and unloading operations.

"There is an active war occurring on the continent, and so I think there's probably a consideration of not only the behavioral side but also the readiness side," Katherine Kuzminski, a senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security think tank, said, as reported by Fox News.

"It's kind of like a parent saying, 'If you can't handle this, then I'm going to take it away from you,' because we still need to be able to meet our mission," she added.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

