Air Force Pursues New Charges Against Convicted Discord Leaker

The U.S. airman who pleaded guilty to leaking classified military documents on a social media platform will face military criminal proceedings, Air Force officials said Wednesday.

Jack D. Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, in March pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the war in Ukraine and other national security secrets.

Teixeira now faces charges under the military justice system of obstructing justice and failing to obey a lawful order, The Washington Post reported citing anonymous officials.

A May 14 hearing at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts to review evidence is expected, the officials told the outlet. A court martial trial could follow if prosecutors present a sufficient case.

In March, Teixeira, 22, agreed to federal plea deal that included a prison sentence of 16 years, ABC News reported.

He pleaded guilty to all six counts charging him with willful retention and transmission of national defense information. Prosecutors agreed not to charge him with additional counts under the Espionage Act.

The Air Force's disciplinary proceedings could result in Teixeira facing additional time in confinement after he completes his federal sentence, the Post reported.

A special court-martial trial would limit Teixeira's potential imprisonment to one year, though could face additional punishments, including a bad-conduct discharge and a demotion in rank.

Teixeira, an airman 1st class from North Dighton, Massachusetts, admitted illegally collecting military secrets and sharing them with other users on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games.

The shared content included U.S. government assessments regarding Ukrainian air defenses, and terrorist plotting in Afghanistan.

Teixeira is subject to prosecution by both the Justice Department and Air Force because he was on active-duty orders when he leaked the classified information, the Post reported.

One source told the outlet that the Air Force has coordinated its effort to investigate Teixeira with the DOJ.

In December, the Air Force inspector general reported that Teixeira's leak was made worse by the intentional failure of multiple officials to take required action on his suspicious behavior.

In response, the Air Force said it took action against 15 people, ranging from relieving personnel from their positions, including command positions, to non-judicial punishment under Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.