Three 4-Star Air Force Commands May Be Downgraded

Three four-star Air Force commands could soon be downgraded to three-star roles, sources told Air & Space Forces Magazine.

Two of the positions, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa and Air Force Materiel Command, remain vacant, while the third, Air Mobility Command, is led by Gen. John Lamontagne.

The move comes after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered a 20% reduction in the number of four-star generals and flag officers. No final decisions have been reached on which jobs will be downgraded, as the matter is pending review, the magazine reported.

More than 40 four-star generals and admirals are employed at the Pentagon. The Air Force has nine four-star billets, the most of any branch, according to the magazine.

Overall, Hegseth said he wants to decrease the number of generals and admirals by 10%.

"Now this is not a slash-and-burn exercise meant to punish high-ranking officers," Hegseth said in a video message. "This has been a deliberative process, working with the Joint Chiefs of Staff with one goal: maximizing strategic readiness and operational effectiveness by making prudent reductions in the general and flag officer ranks."

The defense secretary has also proposed combining or eliminating some of the departments' 11 combatant commands.

Hegseth said in a memo that "we must cultivate exceptional senior leaders who drive innovation and operational excellence, unencumbered by unnecessary bureaucratic layers that hinder their growth and effectiveness.

"A critical step in this process is removing redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership by reducing excess general and flag officer positions."