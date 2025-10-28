Air Force Double Murder-Suicide: Man Kills Wife, Co-Worker, Himself

A 34-year-old Ohio man, who worked as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, was found dead with his wife's body in the trunk of their car, West Milton police said.

Jacob Prichard killed his wife, Jaymee Prichard, 33, who worked in the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and a co-worker, Jamie Gustitus, 25, an Air Force first lieutenant, police said. All three worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton.

At 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, Prichard went to Gustitus' apartment where he broke in and killed her, police said.

Prichard then drove to the West Milton municipal building where he got out of his car, opened the trunk where his wife's body was and then killed himself at 4:22 a.m. Police said Prichard opened his trunk so law enforcement would discover his wife.

The bodies of the Prichards were discovered at 5:08 a.m. by a West Milton police officer.

It is unknown what the relationship was between Prichard and Gustitus besides being co-workers, police said.

In a statement, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said the incident has "deeply affected both the military community and local residents."

"We are committed to fully investigating this incident and ensuring the families and co-workers of the victims receive the support they need during this difficult time," Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, deputy commander, Air Force Materiel Command, said.