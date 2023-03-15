×
Tags: air force | dei | esg | military

Air Force Expands Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Hires

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 15 March 2023 06:07 PM EDT

The United States Air Force launched an effort this month to hire more senior-level diversity, equity, and inclusion managers, Fox News reported.

Ranging from $82,000 to $180,000 annually, the positions are open in posts throughout the country. Calls for at least four have been put out since March 3.

In Arlington, Virginia, one job post reads that the branch seeks a "supervisory diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility officer." It pays anywhere from $155,700 to $183,500 per year.

Another posting is open across the pond at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. That job, its description reads, is to serve as Joint Base Installation Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer and pays between $94,199 to $122,459 per year.

Two other positions in Alabama and Alaska are also open, featuring similar high salaries.

The job in Alaska pays anywhere from $93,367 to $121,378 per year and is looking for someone to "facilitate and support the achievement of the Installation/Wing Diversity and Inclusion mission."

It comes as current and former U.S. officials have sounded the alarm at the increase in "woke" policies implemented by the military, which some say is responsible for stifling recruitment.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt warned Wednesday on Newsmax that controversial DEI and environmental, social, and corporate governance policies have led the U.S. to walk "away from mission and country."

"We've replaced a meritocracy with diversity, equity, and inclusion programs with a love for environmental, social, and governance programs — basically Marxism," Holt said on "John Bachman Now."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
The United States Air Force launched an effort this month to hire more senior-level diversity, equity, and inclusion managers, Fox News reported.
251
Wednesday, 15 March 2023 06:07 PM
