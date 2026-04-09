Dems Avoid Taking Stance on Israel, AIPAC

Democrats rejected a resolution to limit the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in party primaries, Politico reported.

The Democratic National Committee meeting also saw members decline to take up a resolution that would support conditioning military aid to Israel.

The resolution on AIPAC would’ve seen the DNC condemn "the growing influence in dark money," in Democrat elections, a reference to AIPAC’s massive spending in recent primaries in New Jersey and Illinois, Politico reported.

Several members of the resolution committee told Politico they voted against it because they had previously passed a resolution condemning the influence of dark money in the midterms without calling out individual groups.

A similar resolution was struck down that would’ve condemned spending from PACs aligned with AI and cryptocurrency.

Committee members similarly struck language from the catchall dark-money resolution.

"We had various resolutions that focused on different industries and groups, and instead of going one-by-one, we passed a blanket repudiation," DNC Chair Ken Martin said on social media.

"I have made my position on this clear from day one: We must end the influence of dark money in our politics and restore power back to the people," Martin said.

AIPAC applauded Democrats for voting against the resolution.

"The DNC made clear today that all Democrats, including millions who are AIPAC members, have the right to participate fully in the democratic process. And we plan to do just that," AIPAC spokesperson Deryn Sousa said in a statement.

The CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America told Politico the resolutions show the party hasn’t shifted on Israel as much as some people believe.

"There are misconceptions because there is a vocal, far-left faction of our party, but they are in no way leading here," Soifer said.

"The DNC as a whole has not shifted from where it has been … which is an organization that is inclusive of Jewish Americans and is supportive of the U.S.-Israel security relationship, as well as Israel’s future as a Jewish and Democratic state," Soifer added.

A pro-Palestinian group condemned the votes and also criticized the Democrats for refusing to pass a resolution that called for recognizing the "State of Palestine."

"Today’s vote once again showed that Democratic leadership is asleep at the wheel when it comes to one of the biggest existential threats to the party," said Margaret DeReus, the head of the IMEU Policy Project, a pro-Palestinian group, to Politico.

"Party leadership needs to wake up," DeReus added.



