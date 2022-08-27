×
Former Air Force Sergeant Gets Life After Deputy's Killing

deputy escorts steven carrillo into the courtroom

Steven Carrillo is escorted into court during sentencing Friday. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP)

By    |   Saturday, 27 August 2022 11:30 AM EDT

A former Air Force sergeant who aligned himself with an anti-government militia group was sentenced Friday to life in prison without parole for the killing of a California sheriff's deputy.

In June, Steven Carrillo, 33, according to The Associated Press, pleaded guilty to nine counts, including murder, for the slaying of Santa Cruz County Sheriff Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller. A federal judge in June also sentenced Carrillo to 41 years in prison for the murder of David Patrick Underwood, a federal security agent who was attacked while guarding a federal building in Oakland, California.

"I aligned myself with the anti-government movement and wanted to carry out violent acts against federal law enforcement officers in particular," Carrillo said in February, after admitting to the May 29, 2020 shooting in Oakland.

Carrillo killed Underwood after opening fire on a guard shack during a protest against police brutality after the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. On June 6, 2020, Carrillo ambushed sheriff's deputies who were responding to a bomb threat, killing Gutzwiller and wounding other law enforcement officers.

