×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ai | safety | u.k. | u.s. | agreement | technology | partnership

UK, US To Announce AI Safety Partnership

By    |   Tuesday, 31 October 2023 10:39 PM EDT

The United Kingdom and the United States are preparing to announce a bilateral deal on artificial intelligence safety during a summit in Buckinghamshire, England, this week.

According to Politico, the agreement will attempt to combine President Joe Biden's recent executive order establishing new government offices and task forces with the U.K.'s "Frontier AI Taskforce."

One anonymous U.S. official informed the outlet that Vice President Kamala Harris will unveil Washington's AI Safety Institute under the Department of Commerce on Wednesday.

Britain, similarly, will announce its own.

"It will work to create guidelines, standards, and best practices for evaluating and mitigating the full spectrum of risks," the U.S. official said, noting that both countries will "participate in information sharing and research collaboration."

"We must address the full spectrum of risk, from potentially catastrophic risks to societal harms that are already happening, such [as] bias, discrimination, and the proliferation of misinformation," they added.

The move comes after Biden signed the executive order on Monday requiring that developers of AI systems share safety test results and other critical information with the U.S. government.

In addition, the order attempts to protect U.S. citizens from AI-enabled fraud and deception and establishes a cybersecurity program to develop AI tools to fix potential vulnerabilities in critical software.

"Today's executive order is another critical step forward in the governance of AI technology," Microsoft President Brad Smith stated. "This order builds on the White House Voluntary Commitments for safe, secure, and trustworthy AI and complements international efforts through the G7 Hiroshima Process."

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The United Kingdom and the United States are preparing to announce a bilateral deal on artificial intelligence safety during a summit in Buckinghamshire, England, this week.
ai, safety, u.k., u.s., agreement, technology, partnership, safety, joe biden, task forces
254
2023-39-31
Tuesday, 31 October 2023 10:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved