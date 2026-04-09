NY Times: New Anthropic AI Model Sparks National Security Concerns

Leading tech companies have been in conversations with the Trump administration about Anthropic's newest artificial intelligence model and its implications for the security of the United States and other countries, according to The New York Times.

The discussions center on a powerful new AI system, "Claude Mythos Preview," which experts say represents a major leap forward — and a potential national security threat if it falls into the wrong hands.

The AI model has demonstrated an unprecedented ability to identify vulnerabilities in widely used software systems, including operating systems, web browsers, and critical infrastructure networks, the Times reported Tuesday.

While this capability could strengthen cybersecurity defenses, it also raises alarm about how easily malicious actors could exploit those same weaknesses.

Anthropic acknowledged the dual-use nature of the technology, noting the model has already uncovered thousands of "high-severity vulnerabilities" across major platforms.

The company has limited access to a select group of roughly 40 major corporations — including Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon — in an effort to ensure the tool is used for defensive purposes.

To coordinate those efforts, Anthropic launched "Project Glasswing," a collaboration between top tech firms and infrastructure providers aimed at identifying and fixing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.

The company has also been in direct talks with U.S. officials about the broader risks.

New York Times opinion columnist Thomas L. Friedman wrote that representatives from leading tech companies have privately briefed the Trump administration on the model's implications, underscoring concerns that the technology could dramatically lower the barrier to sophisticated cyberattacks.

Security experts warn that what once required elite hackers or nation-state resources could soon be accessible to far less sophisticated actors, including criminal groups or hostile regimes.

"What used to be the province of big countries, big militaries, big companies and big criminal organizations with big budgets — this ability to develop sophisticated cyberhacking operations — could become easily available to small actors," one expert told Friedman.

"What we are about to see is nothing short of the complete democratization of cyberattack capabilities."

The urgency of the issue has placed AI squarely at the center of national security discussions, with policymakers weighing how to balance innovation with safeguards.

Conservatives have long warned that unchecked technological advances, particularly those involving artificial intelligence, could be exploited by adversaries such as China, Iran and Russia.

Adding to the tension, Anthropic is also facing legal battles with the federal government.

A U.S. appeals court recently declined to block the Pentagon’s designation of the company as a national security supply-chain risk, a move that could limit its access to government contracts.

The Trump administration has defended the designation as necessary to maintain military readiness and ensure control over sensitive technologies, particularly as AI becomes more deeply integrated into defense systems.

Anthropic, however, argues the designation is unjustified and tied to its refusal to loosen safety restrictions on how its AI can be used, including for surveillance or autonomous weapons.

The rapid advancement of AI capabilities has intensified calls for stronger oversight and international cooperation.

Some experts argue the U.S. may need to work with global rivals, including China, to prevent dangerous misuse of next-generation AI tools.

For now, the administration and industry leaders appear focused on a common goal: Staying ahead of a technological curve that could redefine cybersecurity and the balance of global power in the years ahead.

Reuters contributed to this report.