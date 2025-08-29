WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ai | coordination | agentic | air force | navy

AI Operations Management Tested by US Military Pilots

By    |   Friday, 29 August 2025 04:45 PM EDT

U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter pilots recently tested an artificial intelligence battlefield coordination management system.

The exercise is one of the earliest full-scale U.S. military tests of AI in a battlefield scenario.

RAFT, a defense contractor, put its AI battle management system to the test in what amounted to a learning exercise for both military pilots and the AI system.

RAFT CEO Shubhi Mishra said in a statement made available to Newsmax that the Department of Defense "is saturated with legacy systems" — outdated command structures and communication procedures.

Mishra said, "In today's environment, defense modernization needs to enhance the ecosystem with agentic AI capabilities and innovative platforms." 

That means restructuring how battlefield data is gathered, processed, and made available to front-line warfighters to put to the best use.

The RAFT programming, she said, ensures security, scalability, and operator-level usability. The new AI military approach "is trained on limited LLMs – or classified data – so it's specific to what a warfighter needs to defend the country and people," Mishra said.

Pending more large-scale tests and enhanced integration with human commanders, Mishra believes it will be "a game changer for defense and national security operations."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
U.S. Air Force and Navy fighter pilots recently tested an artificial intelligence battlefield coordination management system. This month's exercise is one of the earliest full-scale U.S. military tests of AI in a battlefield scenario.
ai, coordination, agentic, air force, navy
196
2025-45-29
Friday, 29 August 2025 04:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved