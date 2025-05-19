China Pushes to Pass US in AI Innovation

President Donald Trump has been pursuing a high level of innovation with artificial intelligence programming since the beginning of his second term in the White House.

The White House announced new guidelines in April covering AI use by federal agencies, as well as which AI programs are allowed for government employees to use.

But China wants the lead in AI. The Atlas Institute reported in April that China's ambition is to be the dominant force in AI within five years. The analysis noted a significantly different approach between the two world powers.

Unlike in the U.S., where private firms drive AI innovation, China's approach is state-led and highly centralized. The report indicated China is controlling AI, deciding where and how it is to be used.

"Beijing has made AI a national priority, integrating it into its economic, military and technological ambitions," the report reads.

An AI report from Georgetown University pointed to the different approaches used by the U.S. and China.

"We need to work quickly and smartly. Pouring billions more into data centers isn't enough. Competing approaches are needed," lead author William Hannas told Newsweek.

CEO Jensen Huang of Nvidia, a computer chip and hardware manufacturer that plans to spend billions developing AI technology in the U.S., said China is further ahead in AI development than most realize.

"China is right behind us," he said. "We are very close. Remember this is a long-term, infinite race."