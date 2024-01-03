AG Paxton Gets Swatted

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, Texas Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton, are the latest victims of a swatting effort, Breitbart wrote.

Swatting is a form of harassment where false reports are made to emergency services, typically leading to a large police response to the victim's address.

The incident occurred on New Year's Day, but the Paxtons were not home at the time.

"On New Year's Day," the Paxtons told Fox News Digital, "a currently unidentified caller made a false report to 911 describing a life-threatening situation at our home in McKinney."

"As a result, the City of McKinney Police and Fire Departments quickly and bravely responded to what they believed could be a dangerous environment."

The Paxton s reported, "We were not home at the time and were made aware of the false report when a state trooper, who was contacted by McKinney police, informed us of the incident." A false report to emergency responders is "a crime," they added, "which should be vigorously prosecuted when this criminal is identified."

Swatting has become an increasing concern for public figures. Both Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Brandon Williams, R-N.Y., reported being victims of swatting on Christmas Day. Greene described her experience on X, saying, "I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this."

Williams also shared his experience, saying: "Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!"