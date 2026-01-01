AG Bondi Teases 2026 Obama-Biden Lawfare Reckoning

Attorney General Pam Bondi is signaling that a decade of Washington lawfare could soon face a reckoning, with 2026 possibly being the year the Justice Department's investigation reaches a decisive point.

In written responses to Just the News released Sunday, Bondi said she has directed U.S. attorneys and federal agents to pursue what she described as "instances of government weaponization nationwide."

She framed the alleged abuses under the Obama and Biden administrations not as isolated episodes, but as part of a conspiracy that stretched from the origins of the Trump-Russia probe through later investigations targeting President Donald Trump and his supporters.

"At my direction, our U.S. Attorneys and federal agents are actively investigating instances of government weaponization nationwide," Bondi said, calling it "a ten-year stain on the country committed by high-ranking officials against the American people."

She added: "Under President Trump, we are fixing the damage and delivering justice."

Bondi's comments mirror a memo circulated last year by FBI Director Kash Patel, who argued alleged misconduct tied to the Russia collusion narrative could qualify as a continuing conspiracy, potentially letting prosecutors investigate conduct that would fall outside typical statutes of limitations.

Patel found sensitive documents related to the origins of the Trump–Russia probe in a secret room at the bureau, a source told Newsmax in July to confirm a Fox News Digital report.

In an analysis of Bondi's remarks, the Washington Examiner reported that federal prosecutors in South Florida could be preparing to take the next step, pointing to court records showing Chief Judge Cecilia Altonaga authorized a grand jury to convene in Fort Pierce beginning Jan. 12.

While the order does not specify the subject, the Examiner said it aligns with prior reporting that prosecutors were preparing a new grand jury that could set the stage for criminal charges tied to alleged misconduct in the Trump-era investigations.

Bondi did not identify exactly where prosecutors are conducting the probe, but officials told Just the News that a significant portion is centered in Florida — the same state where the FBI executed its August 2022 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Bondi also accused the FBI of operating a two-tiered system of justice, alleging it "shielded political figures like Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton while pursuing conservatives for their beliefs."

She pointed to evidence suggesting some agents questioned whether there was sufficient probable cause for the Mar-a-Lago search.

The attorney general also took direct aim at former CIA Director John Brennan after reports that his lawyers sent a letter to Altonaga seeking judicial intervention in any grand jury proceedings tied to the investigation.

Bondi said the move showed "these bad actors are clearly concerned about their liability" and were trying to preserve "a two-tiered justice system. … No more."

The dispute followed reports that Brennan and several former FBI officials were subpoenaed in connection with the probe.

Whether the Florida grand jury produces charges remains uncertain.

But with Bondi publicly framing the alleged misconduct as a decade-long conspiracy and a grand jury scheduled to convene in early 2026, the investigation appears to be entering what could be its most consequential phase yet.

In October, Patel vowed transparency after revelations that, under the Biden administration, the FBI monitored toll records of several Republican senators in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol protest— a move Sen. Chuck Grassley called "worse than Watergate."

Patel called it "baseless monitoring" and said the bureau has disbanded the CR-15 squad and terminated employees, promising more accountability to come.

In July, CIA Director John Ratcliffe suggested that statute-of-limitations concerns may not apply if investigators treat the alleged misconduct as a continuing conspiracy.

Ratcliffe said he believes former President Barack Obama and top intelligence officials conspired to undermine Trump and insisted the "last act" of a conspiracy determines when the clock starts.