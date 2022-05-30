×
Tags: africa | unknown soldiers | world war II

US to Bring Home, Identify, Remains of WWII Soldiers Buried in Africa

Mark Esper
Then-Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, second from right, pays his respects in the American military cemetery in Carthage, Tunisia, to the more than 6,500 U.S. soldiers who were killed or disappeared in the region during World War II, according to the American Battle Monuments Commission. (AP/Hassene Dridi)

By    |   Monday, 30 May 2022 04:56 PM

The remains of thousands of U.S. soldiers buried in Africa during World War II will be returned to the U.S. and identified, the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia announced on Monday.

On Memorial Day, the U.S. and Tunisia signed a memorandum of understanding to allow the exhumation of 2,841 unknown American soldiers from the North African campaign who are buried in the North African American Cemetery in Carthage, Tunisia, in order for them to be repatriated and reunited with their families.

"We owe our fallen heroes and their families a profound debt of gratitude," Natasha Franceschi, the embassy's chargé d'affaires, said in a statement to CNN. "Today's historic agreement will ensure American service men and women who gave their lives to defend our freedom are recognized and honored for the ultimate sacrifice they gave to our country."

Newsfront
