AFL-CIO Launches Largest Voter Mobilization Drive

As November's midterm elections approach, the AFL-CIO announced on Friday the launch of a voter mobilization drive that will seek to connect almost 8 million voters with more than 100,000 volunteers.

The goal of the mobilization effort, the largest in the AFL-CIO's history, is to turn organizing efforts around the country and robust public support for unions into political wins at the ballot box.

AFL-CIO volunteers will work to bolster support for pro-union candidates by having one-on-one conversations with workers and also by implementing a campaign of phone calls, texts, and digital messages.

The labor union represents more than 12.5 million workers, according to The Hill.

"Working people are fired up and ready to mobilize like never before to restore America's promise," AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said in a statement. "We've launched the largest organizing drive in history to empower workers who for far too long have been ignored and taken for granted by a political system designed to benefit the wealthy and well-connected.

"This mobilization's focus on personal connections to engage working people on issues that have a real impact on our families and communities will cut through the political noise to make a critical difference locally and nationally this November and beyond."

According to a recent Gallup poll, 71% of Americans support unions, the highest percentage since 1965. The increase in support follows successful campaigns in which workers unionized individual locations at large corporations such as Starbucks and Amazon, overcoming aggressively anti-union tactics.

"Personal connection is the heart and soul of organizing," AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond said. "We know that when workers organize, we win. We're seeing it every day as more workers organize unions in industries once thought to be immune to working people having a voice."

The AFL-CIO identified Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin as battleground states for this year's midterm elections.

The labor federation will focus on voting rights and abortion access, in addition to labor policies, according to The Hill.

Democrats, who are closely tied to the AFL-CIO and other labor organizations, could benefit from the labor union's mobilization drive. The party has long sought to win over blue-collar workers with its pro-union measures, such as the PRO Act, which would strengthen workers' ability to organize. The proposal passed in the House but did not clear the 60-vote threshold in the Senate.