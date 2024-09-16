WATCH TV LIVE

Manhattan DA's Office Sued for Trump Prosecution Records

Monday, 16 September 2024 04:29 PM EDT

America First Legal filed a lawsuit against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office Monday, seeking communication records related to the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

According to a release from the organization, AFL is seeking documents and communications between the Manhattan DA's office and the Biden-Harris campaign, the Democratic National Convention, Color of Change and CREW (Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington).

It is also seeking records related to campaign fundraising off of the prosecution of Trump in the New York case.

"It is incumbent for Alvin Bragg's office to meet its transparency responsibilities," AFL Vice President Dan Epstein said in a statement. "The public record now reveals a direct contradiction between statements from the U.S. Department of Justice and Bragg's own office about coordination between the two. And now it would appear that groups like Color of Change may be coordinating activities between Washington, D.C., and New York City behind the scenes."

In a post on X last week, the legal group described Color of Change as a "Soros-funded" organization and pointed to a statement it made about "Bragg's prosecution of Trump" being a "fruit of our labor."

AFL noted that "Color for Change President Rashad Robinson visited the White House 16 times and had 4 meetings with [President Joe] Biden and 4 meetings with [Vice President] Kamala [Harris]."

Communications between Bragg's office and Judge Juan Merchan's daughter, Loren Merchan, who runs the Democrat-affiliated political consulting firm Authentic Campaigns, were also sought.

The lawsuit is part of America First Legal's ongoing investigation into concerns of impartiality and politically motivated prosecution coming from Bragg's office, as well as the weaponization of the justice system.

Earlier this month, AFL sued Merchan for refusing to produce his financial disclosures amid questions about his daughter's work.

In late August, House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, issued a subpoena for information on the work of Loren Merchan.

Authentic Campaigns Founder and CEO Michael Nellis reportedly called the allegations against the company "completely false and purely politically motivated."

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records after an unprecedented six-week criminal trial. The former president had pleaded not guilty.

His legal team has moved to appeal the verdict and Merchan recently granted Trump's request to delay sentencing in the case until after the presidential election. Sentencing has been set for Nov. 26.

Nicole Wells

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

