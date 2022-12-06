House GOP Announces Investigation Into Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal

House Republicans are planning to investigate the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan next month, coinciding with the GOP taking control of the House chamber.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, has formally requested documentation and declassification of materials from several agencies involved in the Afghanistan withdrawal, which took place during the summer of 2021.

According to Axios, Comer crafted an internal memo accusing the Biden administration of "illegal" obstruction, after receiving new material from the official watchdog that's overseeing the reconstruction of Afghanistan.

The memo outlined a "pattern of obstruction by the Biden Administration," using emails from John Sopko, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), who provided them to the committee.

Comer wrote to the State Department, the National Security Council, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Pentagon, and USAID about SIGAR.

The Kentucky Republican requested documents from the agencies, as well.

Axios reports that Republicans want to hear from the NSC and State Department regarding the planning and communication of the Afghanistan withdrawal, along with any other contingency plans.

From the Pentagon, Republicans are also seeking information about troop withdrawal and why air support had been removed before all U.S. citizens were evacuated.

Also, Republicans are requesting information from DHS about Operation Allies Welcome, and the vetting and relocation process for refugees; and from USAID, GOP officials are looking into program closures and any USAID programs operating in the country.