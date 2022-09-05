×
afghanistan | russia | kabul | usa | taliban | biden

6 Dead After Bombing, Gunfire at Russian Embassy in Kabul

russian flag
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 05 September 2022 03:29 PM EDT

Six people were killed and at least 10 were injured at the Russian Embassy in Kabul on Monday after a suicide bomber reportedly took out of a large section of the embassy's consular section, according to Reuters.

The deadly incident — which took place shortly before 11 a.m. Kabul time, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry — represents the first reported act of terror in Kabul since the Taliban assumed full control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

The Washington Post reported that two Russian embassy staffers were among those killed in the incident. Also, police said the attacker shot and killed armed guards at the embassy gate. 

Afghan police reported that even though embassy guards shot the attacker dead, his device still detonated. 

Later in the day, the @khorasandiary posted on Twitter: "The Islamic State has claimed the suicide bombing at the Russian embassy in Kabul in a statement through its Central Media outlet Amaq. The statement says that the bomber blew himself in a crowd. 'The Taliban had assured countries including Russia of their safety' it concludes."

According to Russian and Afghan officials, via Reuters, four other Afghans were killed in Monday's embassy incident.

According to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, the attacker's blast happened as the Russian embassy's secretary exited the building to read out names to a crowd waiting to hear about visas.

"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was ... shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, told Reuters.

This is a breaking-news story. Stay tuned for more updates.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
2022-29-05
Monday, 05 September 2022 03:29 PM
