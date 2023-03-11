×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: afghanistan | mine | journalists | children

Afghan Media Event Blast Kills at Least 1

a room left in disarray by a bomb

The site of a bomb blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, in northern Afghanistan, Saturday. (AP Photo/Abdul Saboor Sirat)

Saturday, 11 March 2023 05:59 PM EST

A blast hit a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding eight, according to authorities and journalists, a few days after the province's governor died in an explosion claimed by Islamic State.

"Today, at 11:30 a.m. an explosion occurred at the Tabyan Cultural Center, in the second police district of Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province ... the explosion happened due to a mine," said Abdul Nafi Takor, spokesperson for the Taliban administration's Ministry of Interior.

Takor added that five journalists and three children were among the injured, and a security guard was killed.

It as not immediately clear who was behind the explosion.

Sajad Mosawi, a journalist in Balkh who was injured in the blast, said it had torn through the center during an event to celebrate journalists.

Taliban authorities were already investigating the explosion that killed provincial governor Mawlawi Mohammad Dawood Muzamil and two others at his office on Thursday.

The governor of Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar will temporarily run Balkh, his spokesperson Haji Zaid told Reuters, until Supreme Spiritual Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada selects a new governor for the northern province, an important trade hub with Central Asia.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A blast hit a cultural center during an event for journalists in northern Afghanistan on Saturday, killing at least one person and wounding eight, according to authorities and journalists.
afghanistan, mine, journalists, children
201
2023-59-11
Saturday, 11 March 2023 05:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved